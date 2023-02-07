Large discount retailer opening another new location in Illinois

A rising discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Slobo/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the popular and fast-growing discount store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Illinois store location in Champaign, according to the company's website.

The new Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be located at 111 Concenience Center Road in Champaign near Kohl's and TJ Maxx in the former Office Depot location.

The grand opening event is scheduled from 9 am to 10 pm on February 22nd, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

If you aren't familiar with Ollie's Bargain Outlet stores, you can expect to find deep discounts on a wide range of brand-name items, including furniture, cleaning supplies, electronics, appliances, kitchenware, tools, clothing, home decor, pet supplies, and more.

Ollie's claims to sell items for as much as 70% off the retail price. You can also see current specials and discounts by checking out their weekly flyer on their website.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet acquires closeout and overstocked inventory at reduced prices and then passes that savings on to its customers, so shoppers can usually find great deals on a wide selection of items.

If you happen to be in the Champaign area, consider stopping by the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet when it opens later this month to see what kind of deals you can find.

