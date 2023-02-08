Well-known discount grocery store opening new location in Florida

A popular low-cost grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Nathália Rosa on Unsplash

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening its newest Florida store location in Lakeland, according to local reports.

The new Aldi grocery store will be located at 4532 Florida Avenue S. in Lakeland near Plato's Closet, Chick-fil-A, and Farm-Wey Produce Inc.

The new Aldi store in Lakeland is expected to be a "smaller format store," according to this source.

Aldi has built a reputation over the years for offering competitively low prices on a wide selection of grocery items, including fresh produce, meat & seafood, deli, frozen foods, dairy, bakery, pantry essentials, pet supplies, personal care items, and more to help shoppers save money on their grocery bills.

In addition to everyday low prices on thousands of items, Aldi also puts out a weekly flyer for each store so that shoppers know which items are on sale before they go, allowing savvy customers to save even more by shopping the sales. You can view Aldi's weekly flyer online at their website.

So, if you happen to be in the Lakeland area, consider stopping by the new Aldi grocery store location on Florida Avenue S. when it opens later this month.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.