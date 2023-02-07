Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Martijn Baudoin on Unsplash

The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.

According to the Star Tribune, the Aldi grocery store located at 3120 N. Penn Avenue in Minneapolis is expected to close permanently on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

According to the Star Tribune, the reason given for the store closure is "due to the inability to renovate the store to accommodate [Aldi's] larger product range and [their] current lease term is expiring."

Many local residents, especially those without cars, who walk or rely on public transportation to get to the Aldi store on N. Penn Avenue, may have a difficult time getting to other stores.

Then there's the issue of cost. Aldi is known for having competitively low prices and offering discounts on many essential items. Local residents may now have to shop at grocery stores that do not offer such discounts, creating additional financial hardship for some local residents.

