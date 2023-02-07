Beloved Iowa store set to close after 83 years

A beloved local store in Iowa is set to close after serving the community for over 83 years. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Gsheldon/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, O'Hara True Value Hardware announced that they would be closing their store in Ottumwa in a post on their Facebook page.

O'Hara True Value Hardware is located at 500 W. Main Street in Ottumwa near The Salvation Army Centerpoint Church and Ross Powersports.

While the news of the store's closure is bittersweet for many local residents, the cause of the closure is simply due to the owner "Mike O's" decision to retire.

O'Hara's is currently running a "retirement sale" on most items in the store. They currently have power tools, hardware, lawn & garden equipment, paint, housewares, and more at discounted prices.

According to their announcement on Facebook, "everything must go," so if you're in the market for any of those items listed above, be sure to check out O'Hara's going-out-of-business sale.

Many locals have flocked to the O'Hara True Value Hardware Facebook page to express gratitude for the business and wish the owners well. For example, this is what one local customer named Kim had to say about O'Hara's in a comment on the business's Facebook page:

This is a big loss for Ottumwa. It was the best store for customer service and hard to find merchandise. So sad to see it go but fully understand and congratulate them on retirement.

We wish the owners all the best as they move on to their next chapter of life.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.