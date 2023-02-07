Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Virginia

A popular restaurant chain that has been expanding its footprint in recent years recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Virginia location in Chester, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant will be located at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester near the Lowe's Home Improvement store, McDonald's, and Cracker Barrel.

During the grand opening event on February 7th, Raising Cane's will be holding a drawing and giving away free Raising Cane's for a year to twenty customers. You can enter the drawing at the restaurant between 8:00 am and 9:00 am on opening day. The winners will be drawn and announced at 9:15 am, according to the restaurant's Facebook post.

The new Raising Cane's restaurant in Chester will also be giving away t-shirts to the first one hundred guests who order a combo meal. You can read more about their grand opening promotions here on their website.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is a popular fast food chain specializing in chicken finger meals that include french fries, cole slaw, and Texas toast. They are also known for their famous "Cane's Sauce."

You can view their full menu here.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.