Major discount retail store opening another new location in Arkansas

A major national discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arkansas. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Slobo/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Arkansas store location in Fort Smith, according to the company's website.

The new Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be located at 1200 S. Waldron Road in Fort Smith near Plato's Closet and the Locke Supply Co.

The grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 9 am on February 15th.

Ollie's Bargain Market is a popular discount store with hundreds of store locations throughout the country. It offers customers competitive prices on a variety of products, ranging from groceries and household items to apparel, toys, and furniture. Shoppers can also find great deals on everyday items, such as health and beauty products, as well as party supplies, holiday decorations, and more.

Having a new Ollie's Bargain Market in Fort Smith will be beneficial for local residents. It gives people access to competitive prices on everyday items, allowing them to save money on their daily purchases. It also has the potential to bring more jobs to the area, offering employment opportunities to the local workforce.

So if you happen to be in the Fort Smith area, consider stopping by the new Ollie's Bargain Market after they open their new store location on Waldron Road on February 15th.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.