Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this week

On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular restaurant and local craft beer bar Hopcat will be reopening in Royal Oak for a "soft opening" following its closure in 2020, according to local sources.

The new HopCat restaurant and bar is located at 430 S. Main Street in Royal Oak near Sake Sushi and Jimmy John's sandwich shop.

HopCat serves a wide selection of local craft beers and cocktails as well as a delicious menu full of entrees "your mom would make if they loved craft beer," according to the restaurant's website.

Popular menu items include the Cowboy Double Smash Burger, Madtown Grilled Cheese, Nashville Hot Chicken, Chipotle Chicken Melt, Hot Honey Fried Chicken, and Killer Mac & Cheese.

The new HopCat location in Royal Oak will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 am to midnight and 10 am to 1 am on Friday and Saturday.

HopCat also has several other Michigan locations in Kalamazoo, Holland, Grand Rapids, East Lansing, Detroit, and Ann Arbor.

