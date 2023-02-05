Major retail store chain opens another new Colorado location

A major retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Colorado. Read on to learn more.

Photo by MikeyGen73/Getty Images Pro/Canva Pro license

At the end of January, the new Harbor Freight store in Craig opened their doors to the public for the first time, according to local reports. However, the official grand opening event will be held on February 18, 2023.

The new Harbor Frieght store is located at 1243 W. Victory Way in Craig near Wendy's and McDonald's.

Harbor Freight is a popular tool and equipment retailer that offers customers discounted prices on over thousands of products including hand tools, power tools, automotive accessories, lawn and garden supplies, and more.

So far, the new Harbor Freight location in Craig has received some positive feedback from local customers. For example, one local shopper named Joseph had this to say about the new store in a recent Google review:

Super helpful and great folks here! Had some growing pains for a day one store, but everyone was helpful, understanding, and generally awesome. 5/5. They'll get my business as long as they're here!

So if you happen to be in the Craig area, consider stopping by the new Habor Freight store on W. Victory Way the next time you need to shop for tools, automotive accessories, or lawn and garden supplies.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.