Popular food chain opens new location in Arkansas

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arkansas, and local customers are already giving it two thumbs up. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Jennifer_Sharp/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Friday, February 3, Scooter's Coffee, a popular food chain with more than 500 locations, celebrated the grand opening of its newest Arkansas location in Paragould, according to local sources.

The new Scooter's Coffee cafe is located at 1612 Linwood Drive in Paragould near Anytime Fitness and Annie's Pancake House.

So far, feedback from local patrons has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Michael had to say about the new Scooter's Coffee location in Paragould in a recent Google review:

Enjoyed my first visit to Scooters in Paragould. Was it embarrassing to order a "Carmelicous"? Yes! Was it delicious? Also yes! I will definitely be back and look forward to trying more of their coffee options.

Another local customer named Debra also shared a positive opinion of the new cafe in another recent Google review:

Great coffee.. breakfast foods all day and the cinnamon rolls are amazing.

Check this new place out !!!

You can view their full menu of coffee drinks, breakfast, and bakery items here on their website.

If you happen to be in the Paragould area, consider stopping by the new Scooter's Coffee location on Linwood Drive.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.