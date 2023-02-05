Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Studio Philippines/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.

Rocco's Cupcake Cafe is located at 295 Water Street in Kent near Insomnia Cookies and Kent Paninis.

So far Rocco's Cupcake Cafe is getting positive feedback from local customers. For example, this is what one local patron named Coyote had to say about the cafe in a recent Google review:

Adorable little shop with perfect delicious creamy cupcakes! I had the lemon drop and it was so light and fluffy and lemony! A perfect cupcake all around! Thank You Rocco's!

Another local customer named Bee shared a similar opinion of Rocco's Cupcake Cafe in another recent Google review:

My friends and I stopped here today and it was awesome!! The employees were so sweet, and the cupcake I got (double chocolate), was rich, not overly sweet, and really good. Highly recommend.

So if you happen to be in the Kent area, consider stopping by Rocco's Cupcake Cafe the next time you're in the mood for a sweet treat.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.