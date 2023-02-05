Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Raul Rodriguez/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.

The first new Taco John's location to open this month will be in Hudsonville on Monday, February 6, 2023

The Hudsonville Taco John's will be located at 4029 32nd Avenue near Meijer and Wendy's.

The second Taco John's location opening this month will be in Caledonia on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The Caledonia Taco John's will be located at 6722 Broadmoor Avenue near the Marathon Gas Station and Circle K.

Taco John's is an American fast-casual restaurant chain that serves a wide selection of Mexican-inspired entrees like tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, bowls, and churros.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

So far, reviews for the new Wyoming location have been mostly positive. For example, here's what one customer named Noah had to say about the new Taco John's restaurant in a recent Google review:

First time at Taco John's, and was super excited to go to this brand new location. I have to say I was really impressed, the store was super clean and all the employees were so friendly, we were greeted immediately. I got to chat a bit with one of the employees Kennedy for a bit and he was incredibly kind, as was the woman who took our order Elisia. Honestly I'd go again just for the lovely staff but the food is also enjoyable for what it is, I got the meat and potato burrito and was pleasantly surprised by the potato olés with nacho cheese.

So if you happen to be in the Wyoming, Hudsonville, or Caledonia areas, consider stopping into one of the new Taco John's Michigan locations to try it out for yourself.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.