Local grocery store in Butte County closes

A popular local grocery store in Butte County closed this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Martijn Baudoin on Unsplash

On Friday, January 27, 2023, the Holiday Market in Paradise permanently closed, according to local sources.

The now shuttered Holiday Market grocery store was located at 6848 Skyway in Paradise near Grocery Outlet and Little Caesars Pizza.

According to local sources, the decision to close this store location was made because there has been less foot traffic and fewer customers over the past few years, mostly due to a fire that occurred in 2018.

However, even though the store has received fewer customers over the past few years, it is clear that this store was an important asset to the community. For example, this is what one local customer named Ian had to say about the store in a recent Google review shortly before the closing:

I loved their deli sandwiches. Unfortunately, this store is permanently closing down.

Another local customer named Susan expressed her disappointment that the store would be closing in another recent Google review:

I love that customers can request items be stocked! Devastated that the Holiday Market in Paradise is closing!

It's always disappointing when a beloved local business is forced to close due to factors beyond their control. However, local residents and visitors will be able to get essential food items at the nearby Grocery Outlet.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.