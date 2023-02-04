National store chain closes another Illinois location

A national store chain closed another one of its Illinois locations this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by fstop123/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the major retail chain Walgreens closed another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The affected Walgreens store was located at 1601 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago near Mindy's Bakery and Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea.

Walgreens is one of the largest pharmacies in the United States. It offers a wide range of products and services, from prescription medication to health and wellness items, personal care items, over-the-counter medications, vitamins and supplements, and more.

This Walgreens location was unique because it was located inside the former Noel State Bank, which included an old bank vault that was used by Walgreens to display supplements and vitamins. The store had occupied this location on N. Milwaukee Avenue since 2012.

According to the Chicago Tribune, customers who use this location to have prescriptions filled will automatically have them transferred to a nearby Walgreens location at 1372 N. Milwaukee Avenue unless they request to have them transferred to a different pharmacy.

This Walgreens location will certainly be missed by those who were used to frequenting the store. However, with several other locations nearby, it should not create too much of an inconvenience.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.