Janesville, WI

Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week

Kristen Walters

A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7d29_0kcgnKkO00
Photo bySyda Productions/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.

The first new Hy-vee grocery store will be located at 2500 Humes Road in Janesville near The Market Place shopping center and Harbor Freight Tools.

The second new Hy-Vee grocery store that will also be opening on February 7 will be located at 787 N. Main Street in Oregon near Hometown Pharmacy and Mark's Barber & Styling.

Hy-Vee grocery stores are one of the leading employee-owned supermarket chains in the United States. With more than 280 stores throughout the country, Hy-Vee offers a wide range of fresh, high-quality products and services, from their deli counters to their on-site pharmacies. Customers can find traditional grocery items as well as unique offerings like sushi, coffee stations, and prepared foods.

Hy-Vee is also dedicated to providing customers with exceptional service every time they visit one of their stores. So if you happen to be in either the Janesville or Oregon areas, consider stopping by one of the new Hy-Vee grocery stores when they open later this week.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# business# economy# money# shopping

Comments / 17

Published by

Business writer covering store openings, closings, and events. Send info or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

Pennsylvania State
70K followers

More from Kristen Walters

Des Moines, IA

Major national store chain closing another Iowa location

A major national store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its Iowa locations early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin

A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
36 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

Huge store chain opening another Florida location

A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
2 comments
Chandler, AZ

Popular food chain opening new Arizona location

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
Algonquin, IL

National store chain closing another Illinois location

A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more. The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.

Read full story
17 comments
Jasper, AL

Growing discount retailer opening new store in Alabama

A discount retail store chain that has been rapidly expanding in recent years just announced that it would be opening another new store location in Alabama early next month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
Sandy, UT

Popular food chain opening another new location in Utah

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Utah next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Utah restaurant location in Sandy, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
6 comments
Fairview Park, OH

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.

Read full story
27 comments
Bartow, FL

Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week

A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular food chain Chick-fil-A will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Florida restaurant location in Bartow, according to the company's website.

Read full story
20 comments
Cedar Rapids, IA

Major restaurant chain opening another new location in Iowa

A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

Read full story
Stafford, VA

Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location

A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
11 comments
Temecula, CA

Another major retail store closing in Temecula

A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its California store locations in Temecula. Read on to learn more. Local sources recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Temecula would be closing permanently next month.

Read full story
8 comments
King, NC

Famous food chain opening another new location in North Carolina

A famous food chain with more than 2,600 restaurant locations across the country is opening another new location this week in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest North Carolina location in King, according to the company's website.

Read full story
8 comments
Burlington, MA

Highly anticipated grocery store opening in Massachusetts

A highly anticipated grocery store is hosting its grand opening event in Massachusetts this weekend. Read on to learn more. This weekend, Mom's Organic Market will be opening its first Massachusetts store location in Burlington, according to the company's website.

Read full story
3 comments
Mesa, AZ

Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.

Read full story
7 comments
Champaign, IL

Large discount retailer opening another new location in Illinois

A rising discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Illinois. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the popular and fast-growing discount store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Illinois store location in Champaign, according to the company's website.

Read full story
Lakeland, FL

Well-known discount grocery store opening new location in Florida

A popular low-cost grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening its newest Florida store location in Lakeland, according to local reports.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.

Read full story
66 comments
Ottumwa, IA

Beloved Iowa store set to close after 83 years

A beloved local store in Iowa is set to close after serving the community for over 83 years. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, O'Hara True Value Hardware announced that they would be closing their store in Ottumwa in a post on their Facebook page.

Read full story
1 comments
Lake Charles, LA

Growing discount store chain opening another new Louisiana location

A rising discount store chain is opening a new store location in Louisiana next week that promises major savings on a wide selection of name-brand items. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy