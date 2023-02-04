Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week

A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where.

Photo by Syda Productions/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.

The first new Hy-vee grocery store will be located at 2500 Humes Road in Janesville near The Market Place shopping center and Harbor Freight Tools.

The second new Hy-Vee grocery store that will also be opening on February 7 will be located at 787 N. Main Street in Oregon near Hometown Pharmacy and Mark's Barber & Styling.

Hy-Vee grocery stores are one of the leading employee-owned supermarket chains in the United States. With more than 280 stores throughout the country, Hy-Vee offers a wide range of fresh, high-quality products and services, from their deli counters to their on-site pharmacies. Customers can find traditional grocery items as well as unique offerings like sushi, coffee stations, and prepared foods.

Hy-Vee is also dedicated to providing customers with exceptional service every time they visit one of their stores. So if you happen to be in either the Janesville or Oregon areas, consider stopping by one of the new Hy-Vee grocery stores when they open later this week.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.