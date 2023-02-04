Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open

A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Millann/Getty Images Pro/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.

The new Esco Restaurant & Tapas, which is owned by celebrity rapper 2 Chainz, is located at 31 E. Gay Street in Columbus.

So far, reviews of the new restaurant are mixed, with some customers providing critical feedback while others gave it a high rating.

For example, this is what one local customer named Renee had to say about her visit to the new Esco Restaurant & Tapas in a recent Google review:

We made a reservation for 2pm. Arrived a few minutes before hand and we’re told our reservations had been canceled. She said they were short staffed, and would not be taking new food orders until 5pm. Told use we could go to the bar. I received a text cancellation 45 min after we arrived. I’ll never go back!

However, another patron named Alex left a more positive review of their experience in this recent Google review:

After a 3 week delay and lots of excitement I made to the 2 Chainz franchise restaurant that just opened on the 1st. First I would like say they definitely brought the Atlanta feel to Columbus with the music, style , food and hospitality. the staff was very welcoming and represented the brand very well. Now the food sheesh… it was like upscale quality but still tasted like your mom made it. The seasoning on the burger was so good that you don’t need sauce and the wings were nice and crispy but not burnt. I’m not really a sweet potato fry guy but these were pretty good. If you wanna have a fun date night this would be the perfect pregame spot. Overall 7.7/10

You can view their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Columbus area, consider making a reservation at the new Esco Restaurant & Tapas to check it out for yourself.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.