Major discount retail chain opening new store in New Jersey

A discount retail chain that has grown in popularity in recent years is opening another new store location in New Jersey this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by tomeng/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, February 22, the popular discount retail chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet is expected to open its latest New Jersey store location in Old Bridge, according to local sources.

The new Ollie's Bargain Outlet store will be located at 1043 Route 9 North in Old Bridge near Kohl's, Aldi, and the Powerhouse Gym.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retail chain that offers a variety of products to shoppers. It features name-brand merchandise, with everyday low prices and discounts of up to 70% off the original retail price of many popular items.

For example, shoppers can find deals on food items, toys, sporting equipment, personal care items, household appliances, clothing, decor, and more. Shoppers looking for additional savings can check out the store's weekly flyer, which lists current deals and discounts.

Ollie's is able to offer such deep discounts because they get "overstock" items or liquidated inventory directly from major manufacturers. Then Ollie's passes those discounts on to its customers.

So if you happen to be in the Old Bridge area, consider stopping into the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet store on Route 9 when it opens later this month.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.