Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida

Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images Pro/Canva Pro license

On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular restaurant chain BurgerFi opened its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to a press release by the company.

The new BurgerFi restaurant is located at 7730 Palm Parkway in Orlando near McAlister's Deli, First Watch, and Wendy's

So far feedback from local customers has been overwhelmingly positive. For example, this is what one local patron named Reed had to say about the new BurgerFi restaurant in Orlando in a recent Google review:

This brand new BurgerFi location in O-Town West has everything great about the chain (yummy burgers, fries and onion rings) in a very nice open and airy space with a big covered porch. I like that you can order on a kiosk at this location to customize however you want. It was a bummer that they didn’t have a Coke Freestyle machine like they were advertising - hopefully that is coming later. Overall it’s a great addition to the area.

You can view BurgerFi's full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Orlando area, consider stopping by the new BurgerFi restaurant on Palm Parkway the next time you're in the mood for a fast and delicious meal.

