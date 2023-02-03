Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin

A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more.

Photo by LukaTDB/Getty Images Siganture/Canva Pro license

In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.

The new Go Grocer store is located at 415 E. Menomonee Street in Milwaukee near Riley's Social House and the Noir Spa.

While the new Go Grocer store may not have everything you would find in a major supermarket due to its smaller size, you will find a curated selection of products that are most relevant to the residents who live nearby, including freshly prepared meals that are ready to go.

Go Grocer also has an app that makes ordering items for delivery easy and convenient. The app is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. You can find more information about it on their website.

So far, feedback from local has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local shopper named Diana had to say about the new Go Grocer location in Milwaukee in a recent Google review:

This place is exactly what we need! Easy in, easy out. I love the huge selection of drinks, especially the seltzers ;) My favorites are there but some fun new options to try as well. This place is clean and inviting. They have all kinds of quick, healthy food options for us “non-cooks”. I also appreciate all of the locally-sourced snacks and foods. The service is wonderful and is family-owned. I will be a regular at GoGrocer no doubt. Happy to have you downstairs.

So if you happen to be in the Milwaukee area, consider stopping by the new Go Grocer store on E. Menomonee Street to check it out for yourself.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.