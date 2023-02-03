Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in Florida

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Florida this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by dlewis33/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the growing retail chain Homesense will be opening its newest Florida store location in Port Saint Lucie, according to the company's website.

The new Homesense store will be located at 10856 SW Village Parkway in Port St. Lucie inside The Landing At Traditions shopping center.

Homesense is a retail store owned by TJX Companies Inc., one of the world's leading off-price retailers that also owns Marshalls, Homegoods, and TJ Maxx stores.

The Homesense retail chain offers home decor products that are stylish and affordable. Customers can expect to find top-quality items from popular brands at discounted prices. You can also find unique pieces that you aren't likely to find anywhere else.

This new Homesense store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm and on Sundays from 10 am to 8 pm.

So, if you happen to be in the Port St. Lucie area, consider stopping into the new Homesense store after it opens on SW Village Parkway the next time you're in the mood to update your home decor.

The retail chain also recently opened another Homesense store in Lake Mary at 4215 W. Lake Mary Boulevard inside the Shoppes at Lake Mary.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.