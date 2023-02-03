Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by YinYang/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.

The new Grocery Outlet supermarket is located at 3057 NJ-35 in Hazlet near Lidl, TGI Fridays, and the Verizon store.

Grocery Outlet stores carry everything you'd expect to find in a high-quality supermarket, including a wide selection of grocery items such as fresh produce, pantry items, baking essentials, meat, and frozen foods.

The store is currently holding a raffle where customers can enter to win $1,000 worth of free groceries. The raffle is running from January 23 - March 2, 2023. You must be a legal resident of either New Jersey or New York to enter. If you're interested, you can enter here on Grocery Outlet's website.

While it's always a good thing to have more grocery stores in the area, early customer reviews have been mixed. For example, one local shopper named Peter had this to say about the new store in a recent Google review:

Very expensive I’ll stick with AlDI where I know I can save money.

However, another shopper named Ara offered a more positive opinion in this recent Google review:

Very polite staff. Great variety. You can get some really great deals here. Give it a shot. I would trust this place over other stores that sell off-brands.

So if you happen to be in the Hazlet area, consider stopping by the new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market to check it out for yourself.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.