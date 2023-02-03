Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska

A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by fstop123/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.

The Grand Island Dillard's store is expected to close on or around March 21, 2023, according to Fox Nebraska.

Dillard's is an American department store chain with locations across the United States. It was established in 1938 and offers a wide selection of fashion and home items, including clothing, cosmetics, home goods, and more.

The closure of a large anchor store like Dillard's inside of a mall can have major implications for the local community. Not only will local shoppers lose access to a major department store, but the employees that work at this location may experience job losses.

Additionally, store closures like this can trigger significant economic disruptions as mall owners struggle to bring new tenants into the space and keep foot traffic coming in.

Ultimately, it is important for local communities to work together with businesses such as Dillard's to ensure that any negative impacts are minimized and that the local economy remains vibrant.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.