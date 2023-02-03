Sioux Falls, SD

Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota

Kristen Walters

A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcSpc_0kagws8b00
Photo bybeats3/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.

On Friday, February 10, 2023, Crumbl Cookies will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest South Dakota location at 5809 E. 18th Street in Sioux Falls, according to local reports.

If you're not familiar with Crumbl Cookies, they are a gourmet cookie company that offers a rotating menu that changes each week. For example, this week, the menu consists of churro, blueberry muffin, chocolate cookies & cream, key lime pie, classic pink sugar, and milk chocolate chip.

However, next week the cookie menu will change, and there will be new flavors to try. You can always see the current cookie menu on Crumbl's website.

In addition to their in-store offerings, Crumbl Cookies also offers catering and delivery services. They even have a "cookie subscription," which lets you have new flavors sent directly to your home or office each week.

If you're having a hard time coming up with Valentine's Day gift ideas, this could be the perfect solution for loved ones who enjoy sweet treats. Or, you just might want to treat yourself.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

