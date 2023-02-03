Another large retail store closing in New York

According to local reports, a major "big-box" retail store chain is expected to close another one of its locations in New York next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Nelsonarts/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

A local source has confirmed that a Marshalls store located in New York will be closing permanently by March 25, 2023.

The affected Marshalls store is located at 2182 Broadway in New York near Stand Up Ny and the CVS drug store.

While you may have heard that many major retail chains are closing stores lately in an effort to secure their financial position within the retail sector, this does not appear to be the cause of this particular Marshalls store closure.

According to this source, the building in which this Marshalls is situated is experiencing some safety issues. The source does not reveal the extent or nature of the "safety issues," but apparently, it is enough to cause the store to close and leave the location.

Marshalls is a leading off-price retail chain that offers a wide selection of name-brand apparel, accessories, and home goods at discounted prices.

For those who enjoyed shopping at this Marshalls location, this news will likely be disappointing. However, there is a TJ Maxx store about a mile and a half away on Columbus Avenue that offers similar items.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.