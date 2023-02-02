Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri

A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Philip Myrtorp on Unsplash

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.

The new Fields Foods grocery store is located at 317 DeBaliviere Avenue in St. Louis inside the Expo at Forest Park apartment building, giving residents a convenient place to purchase food and other essentials.

Fields Foods is locally owned and operated. This will be the grocery store chain's fifth location, with a sixth store opening soon, according to local reports. The company is committed to providing shoppers with fresh, healthy products that are free from pesticides, non-GMO, organic, and natural.

The grocery store chain also offers a wide selection of locally grown items and helps to support smaller growers and producers. They also carry many name brands that you probably already know, so you are sure to find something you love at a Fields Foods store.

So if you happen to be in the St. Louis area, consider stopping by the new Fields Foods grocery store on DeBaliviere Avenue on or after their grand opening on February 9th to see what they have to offer.

You can also shop online at their website and have your groceries delivered.

