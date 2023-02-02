National store chain closes another location in Illinois

A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by BGStock72/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.

The affected CVS store is located at 1500 Lincoln Highway in St. Charles near the Salsa Verde restaurant and the Suburban Tire Auto Repair Center.

In early December 2022, the company revealed that they were planning to close locations throughout the country. The St. Charles CVS store was likely part of that plan.

Unfortunately, that means that customers who rely on this CVS location for getting prescriptions filled will need to transfer to a different pharmacy location.

Local customers always seemed to have nice things to say about the employees and pharmacist that worked at this location. For example, this is what one local customer named Nessbabiii had to say about the location in a recent Google review just prior to the store's closing:

I had a really awesome experience coming here tonight. The pharmacist was friendly and knowledgeable. He walked me through any questions I had and made me feel welcome. I highly recommend this pharmacy. They take wonderful care of their guests.

It's always disappointing to see a business close that has played such an important role in the community.

