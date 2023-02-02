Jefferson, GA

Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia

Kristen Walters

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more.

Photo byPublix Super Markets, Inc.

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.

The new Publix grocery store is located at 51 Old Farm Road in Jefferson near Kroger, CVS, and Beef 'O' Brady's restaurant.

The new 48,387-square-foot store in Jefferson features a bakery, deli, and extensive fresh produce section. There is also a floral department and a pharmacy.

If you prefer to do your grocery shopping online or have a difficult time shopping at the store, you can take advantage of their curbside pickup option or have your items delivered through Instacart.

So far, several customers have left positive feedback for the new Publix store location in Jefferson. For example, this is what one local shopper named Dave had to say about the new store in a recent Google review:

An awesome new grocery store in Jefferson GA! Many unique features and a great selection of goods and services. Buy a yummy sub and/or soup for lunch and head upstairs to the indoor AND outdoor sitting area via stairs or elevator!

So if you happen to be in the Jefferson area, consider stopping by the new Publix grocery store to check it out for yourself.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

