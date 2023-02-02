Local business aims to improve car rental experience in Michigan

A new local business aims to give Michigan residents a better alternative to traditional car rental services. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Chris Lynch on Unsplash

If you've ever felt frustrated with traditional car rental companies due to a lack of quality vehicles or customer service issues, you may want to consider Pristine Car Rental.

Pristine Car Rental is a local luxury car hire company located in Clinton Township that offers a wide selection of sedans, SUVs, sports cars, and more at reasonable prices.

The business is located at 33457 Southbound Gratiot Ave in Clinton Township near Uncle Ed's Oil Shop and Joe Ricci Automotive.

Prisine Car Rental was founded in November 2022 by Brad Korn, a resident of Macomb County, who has more than 13 years of experience in the auto industry.

So far, Pristine has received more than fourteen 5-star reviews on Google from customers. For example, this is what one local patron named Elaine had to say about Pristine Car Rental in a recent review:

Our truck broke down and a vehicle was delivered to our hotel within an hour. They were very flexible as we did not know when our truck would be fixed. Very friendly and accommodating. Highly recommend using Pristine Car Rental. They were available on a saturday afternoon when other car rentals were closed.

If you have a special event coming up, or would like to rent a well-maintained, higher-end vehicle for a weekend trip, Pristine Car Rental may have just what you're looking for.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.