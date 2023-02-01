Major retail store chain set to close another location in Missouri

A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another store location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by WoodyPhotos/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On March 4, 2023, the Best Buy store located at the Shoppes at North Village at 5201 N. Belt Highway in St. Joseph is expected to close permanently, according to local sources.

According to News-Press Now, the Best Buy store in St. Joseph decided not to renew its lease following an assessment by the company.

Once the St. Joesph Best Buy store closes in March, local shoppers who prefer to shop in-store will need to travel to one of these Missouri store locations if they want to pick up an appliance or return an item in person.

Best Buy recently announced the impending closure of at least one additional store location in Tennessee as well. Only time will tell if these are isolated closures or part of a growing trend.

For years this Best Buy store has provided residents of St. Joesph with convenient access to electronics, appliances, and accessories, making it an integral part of the local shopping scene.

The closure of this Best Buy location will likely be a disappointment for many shoppers who have frequented the store over the years, and there will certainly be a noticeable void left by its absence.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.