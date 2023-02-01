Another popular retail store closing in Mississippi

A popular retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Mississippi, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Kameleon007/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

According to Daily Journal, the popular retail clothing store H&M will be closing another one of their Mississippi store locations.

The affected H&M store is located in The Mall at Barnes Crossing at 1101 Barnes Crossing Road in Tupelo.

The store is expected to shutter sometime in March.

H&M is an international fashion company that got its start in Sweden. Founded in 1947, it has grown to become one of the largest fashion retailers in the world, with thousands of stores worldwide.

However, last January, the company announced that it planned to close approximately 240 of its stores and cut more than 2,950 jobs in an effort to improve the brand's financial position.

Unfortunately, H&M isn't the only major retail chain to close a large number of store locations. Recently, other major retail brands such as Gap, Best Buy, and Express have also been shuttering stores to maintain their viability in the retail sector as well.

The news of the H&M store's impending closure in Tupelo will certainly be disappointing for fans of the brand that enjoyed shopping at the clothing chain's physical store locations.

