Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky

A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more.

Photo by ivanastar/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.

The new Michaels store is located at 4606 Frederica Street in Owensboro near Big Lots and Panera Bread inside the Towne Square North shopping center.

The grand opening event is scheduled from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday, and it is open to the public. According to this local source, there will be free family craft activities, giveaways, and more.

However, it appears that the store is already open to the public. For example, here's what one local shopper named Beth had to say about the new Michaels location in a recent Google review:

Boutique store (no fabric). Otherwise, all other supplies from baking, soap making, Crichton, and variety of art.

So, if you are in the Owensboro area and are in need to craft supplies, there's no need to wait until the official grand opening event. However, if you are a fan of the store, consider stopping out for the grand opening this Saturday. It's sure to be a fun time for all.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.