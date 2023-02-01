Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia

A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Dean Drobot/Canva Pro license

On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.

The new Crumbl Cookies store will be located at 3911 Wards Road in Lynchburg near Mission BBQ, Buff City Soap, and the FedEx Office Print & Ship Center.

Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie shop that offers new flavor options each week. They offer classic flavors like chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and oatmeal raisin, as well as unique flavors such as birthday cake, Butterfinger, and red velvet.

There's always something new to try each time you visit a Crumbl location.

You can find the current week's cookie flavors here on their website.

Crumbl Cookies also offers catering for parties and events, as well as delivery, making it a great option to send as a gift to a friend, family member, partner, or client for any special occasion.

So if you happen to be in the Lynchburg area, mark your calendar for February 10th and consider stopping out for Crumbl Cookies' grand opening event.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.