Another massive retail store is closing in Tennessee

A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Tennessee store locations. Read on to learn more.

According to local reports, the Best Buy store located in Hixson will be closing on March 4, 2023.

This Best Buy store has been serving the Hixson area for over 17 years. However, following a routine assessment of the store, the company has decided to close the location rather than renew its lease, according to this source.

Local Best Buy customers who prefer to shop at the retail chain's physical store locations can still do so by traveling to the Chattanooga Best Buy store at 2290 Gunbarrel Road. They can also shop online at the store's website.

However, the loss of the Hixson Best Buy store location means that in-store pickups and returns will no longer be as convenient for local customers.

The impending closure of this Best Buy location is certainly disappointing news for Hixson residents who enjoyed shopping at the store over the years.

Best Buy offers a wide selection of electronics and accessories from top brands such as Apple, Samsung, LG, and Microsoft. From TVs and home theater systems to tablets, computers, and headphones, the retail chain has everything you need to upgrade to the latest technology.

