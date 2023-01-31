Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in Delaware

A well-known and rapidly expanding grocery store chain is opening another new location in Delaware. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Viki Mohamad on Unsplash

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be celebrating the grand opening events for its newest Delaware supermarket location in Milford, according to the company's website.

This new Aldi store will be located at 696 N. Dupont Boulevard in Milford, near the Goodwill clothing store and the Milford Plaza shopping center.

This new Aldi store location will also be hosting a "sneak peek" for shoppers on February 8. However, there will be some fun giveaways during the grand opening that you may not want to miss.

The official grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 9 am on February 9th, according to the company's website. If you happen to be one of the first 100 guests to shop in the new store on grand opening day, you will receive one of Aldi's famous "Golden Ticket" gift cards worth a "mystery amount" up to $100 to spend in the store.

They will also be handing out free reusable shopping totes (while supplies last) and hosting a raffle for a $500 Aldi gift card. Shoppers can enter the raffle at the new store in Milford from February 9-12, 2023.

So if you happen to be in the Milford area, consider stopping out for the grand opening of the new Aldi store on Dupont Boulevard.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.