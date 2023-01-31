Major retail store closed another location in South Carolina

A popular retail store chain recently closed another one of its South Carolina store locations. Read on to learn more.

Photo by dlewis33/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

According to local sources, the Gap store located at the Columbiana Centre Mall in Columbia closed permanently on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The company revealed in a statement made in October 2020 that they planned to close around 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores throughout the country by the end of this year in an effort to improve the company's financial position. The closure of the Gap store in Columbia was likely part of that plan.

You can see a list of other Gap and Banana Republic store locations that have closed recently here on the company's website.

While it is necessary for large companies like Gap Inc. to evaluate their real estate holdings and assess the performance of their individual store locations, there is no doubt that the Gap store will be missed at the Columbiana Centre Mall.

The Gap offers a wide variety of fashion for all ages, from children’s wear to adult apparel. While many people simply shop online now because it's convenient, others still prefer to visit physical stores, especially if they have trouble finding the right size or want to make a quick return or exchange.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.