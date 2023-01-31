Another major retail store closes in Pennsylvania

Another major retail store has closed its doors for good in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.

Photo by dlewis33/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

Almost every day, it seems that another major retail chain is announcing new store closures, and today is, unfortunately, no different.

According to local reports, the Express clothing store located inside the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre closed its doors for the last time on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

According to this local report, the shuttered Express store in Wilkes-Barre employed roughly twelve people. Local shoppers who prefer to shop in-store at Express will likely need to travel to the store's nearby location in Scranton within the Viewmont Mall.

The retail clothing store chain announced plans to close more than 100 stores in early 2020 in an effort to improve the financial position of the brand.

Known for its modern, stylish designs and affordable prices, Express has consistently kept its finger on the pulse of fashion trends. From everyday basics to special occasion looks, Express has grown a reputation for helping its customers stay up-to-date with its collection of men's and women's clothing, shoes, accessories, and more.

It's always disappointing when a well-known retail chain has to close store locations. For shoppers who enjoyed shopping at the Express in Wilkes-Barre, this store location will surely be missed.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.