Well-known store chain unexpectedly closing another location in Colorado

A major retail chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Colorado. However, unlike recent store closures by the company, news of this store's impending closure was unexpected.

Photo by fstop123/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

The well-known national retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it would be closing another Colorado store location in Pueblo, according to this local report.

Bed Bath & Beyond is a popular retail store that specializes in housewares, furniture, bedding, and other home goods.

The affected Bed Bath & Beyond store is located at 5737 N. Elizabeth Street in Pueblo near Kohl's, Petco, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Last fall, the company announced that it would be closing some of its stores in an effort to strengthen the company's finances. However, according to local sources, the Bed Bath & Beyond location in Pueblo was not originally on the list of stores marked for closure, which is why this news comes as a surprise to many in the community.

While we do not yet know the exact date that the store will be closing, it is believed that the closure is due to underperforming sales.

The closure of this Bed Bath & Beyond store will certainly be disappointing to the Pueblo community and may have a number of adverse economic effects, such as job losses and fewer shopping options for residents.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.