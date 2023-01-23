Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Michigan

Kristen Walters

A popular and fast-growing grocery store chain is opening another new supermarket location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhcnE_0kOdjyTt00
Photo byBill Oxford/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the major discount grocer Aldi will be holding the grand opening for its newest Michigan grocery store location in Shelby Township, according to the company's website.

The new Aldi grocery store is located at 14257 Hall Road in Shelby Township near Five Below, JoAnn Fabric, and the Barnes & Noble bookstore.

The grand opening event is expected to start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 am. If you choose to stop by for the grand opening event, you could get one of Aldi's "Golden Tickets" if you are one of the first hundred guests in the store. Golden Tickets are essentially mystery gift cards worth up to $100.

The store will also be handing out free goodie bags and shopping totes while supplies last. The store will also be hosting a raffle for a $500 Aldi gift card. Shoppers can enter the raffle at the new Aldi store in Shelby Township between January 26 - 29, according to the company's website.

So if you happen to be in the Shelby Township area, consider stopping by the new Aldi grocery store on January 26th for their grand opening celebration.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

