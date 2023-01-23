Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week

A growing fresh food market will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Louisiana next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Raul Gonzalez Escobar on Unsplash

On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Louisiana location in New Orleans, according to an event posting on its Facebook page.

The new Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market is located at 3440 Piety Street in New Orleans near the Louisa Mini Mart.

The grand opening event will be held from 12 pm to 4 pm. There will be multiple vendors onsite selling food items, baked goods, tea, and more.

The new Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market location on Piety Street will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 am to 4 pm going forward.

Barcelo Gardens is a community garden that organizes local farmer's markets in the New Orleans area. In addition to their new location on Piety Street, they also host farmer's markets at their community garden located at 2301 Gallier Street every 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Saturday of the month from 10 am to 1 pm.

On the first Sunday of each month, they host a market at Tip Top Snowballs, located at 3317 Franklin Avenue in Gentilly from 11 am to 3 pm. On Fridays, they are open from 11 am to 3 pm at 211 Franklin Avenue in Napoleonville.

You can check their Facebook page for more upcoming events, market schedules, and classes.

The mission of Barcelo Gardens is to make fresh food available in food deserts and other areas that lack access to high quality fresh food items.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.