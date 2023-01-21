Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire

A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Kameleon007/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.

The new Container Store is located on Village Drive in Salem near Ulta Cosmetics and the T-Mobile cell phone store.

The Container Store has become one of the nation's premier retailers for storage and organization products. From kitchen items to closet organizers, the company offers thousands of products designed to help people simplify their lives and stay organized.

So far, feedback from local customers has been overwhelmingly positive. For example, one customer named Anthony left a recent Google review for the new Container Store location in Salem that said the store had "very helpful staff and a great layout."

Another customer named Juan commented in another review that the new store had "amazing customer service."

This location is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 8 pm and 11 am to 6 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

So if you happen to be in the Salem area, consider stopping by the new Container Store located on Village Drive the next time you want to find containers or inspiration for your next home organization project.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.