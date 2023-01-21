Rapidly-expanding discount store chain opens another new location in Indiana

A major discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.

Photo by cyan066/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

The popular discount store Dollar Tree recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Indiana store location in Hartford City, according to local reports.

The new Dollar Tree store is located at 1815 N. Walnut Street in Hartford City near McDonald's, Save A Lot, and The Pickle Lounge.

Dollar Tree stores provide an affordable shopping option for people in the community who may otherwise have to pay more for basic household items.

The discount store chain is known for its wide selection of items, including food, cleaning supplies, personal care items, toys, craft supplies, dinnerware, and more. Customers can find everything from seasonal decor to everyday essentials at dollar store prices.

So far, feedback from local shoppers has been overwhelmingly positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Michelle had to say about the new Dollar Tree store in Hartford City in a recent Google review:

Shelves were fully stocked. Store was very clean and organized.

So if you happen to be in the Hartford City area, consider stopping by the new Dollar Tree store on Walnut Street the next time you need to want to save money on household essentials and other everyday items.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.