Popular discount grocery chain opens another new store in Louisiana

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the international discount grocery store chain Aldi held the grand opening event for its newest Louisiana supermarket location in Covington, according to the company's website.

The new Aldi grocery store is located at 123 Holiday Boulevard in Covington near Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Waffle House, and Planet Fitness.

Aldi stores are known for having a wide selection of fresh produce, pantry items, and household essentials at competitively low prices.

So far, feedback from local shoppers regarding the new Aldi store in Covington has been mixed. For example, this is what one local customer named Kevin had to say about the new grocery store in a recent Google review:

First time at a new Aldi location in my hometown. The infamous you have to pay for a cart right. Very clean store with simple policies. I can see why. Store staff is way more active than any other place besides whole foods. Cart policy makes sense deposit a quarter for your cart and retrieve it when u return. That prob cuts down on staff labor having to have someone fetch it and unnecessary accidents. Unfortunately one thing that's lacking here is as actual deli or butcher sections many of their competitors in the area have...

