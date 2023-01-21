Well-known store chain opening new location in Illinois

A well-known and nostalgic store chain that has been around since 1988 is opening another new location in Illinois next month. Read on to learn more.

Starting in early February, the popular store chain Play It Again Sports will start operations at its new Illinois location in Edwardsville, according to local reports.

The new Play It Again Sports store will be located at 4 Club Centre Ct. in Edwardsville near the Sunset Hills Family Dental office and the Elegant Brides bridal shop.

Play It Again Sports is a retail chain that specializes in buying and selling new and used sports equipment and apparel.

According to one local report, this location is expected to start buying used merchandise around February 6th. The official grand opening will likely occur a short time later. You can follow the store on their official Facebook page for updates.

If you happen to be in the Edwardsville area and have used sporting goods or exercise equipment that you don't want or need, consider taking it in to Play It Again Sports and trading it in.

When you take items to a Play It Again store a certified buyer will evaluate your goods and make you an offer. If you choose to accept their offer, they will pay you on the spot or you can trade your old items in for something else in the store.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.