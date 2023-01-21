Edwardsville, IL

Well-known store chain opening new location in Illinois

Kristen Walters

A well-known and nostalgic store chain that has been around since 1988 is opening another new location in Illinois next month. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLbx3_0kMkFZAz00
Photo bybbourdages/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

Starting in early February, the popular store chain Play It Again Sports will start operations at its new Illinois location in Edwardsville, according to local reports.

The new Play It Again Sports store will be located at 4 Club Centre Ct. in Edwardsville near the Sunset Hills Family Dental office and the Elegant Brides bridal shop.

Play It Again Sports is a retail chain that specializes in buying and selling new and used sports equipment and apparel.

According to one local report, this location is expected to start buying used merchandise around February 6th. The official grand opening will likely occur a short time later. You can follow the store on their official Facebook page for updates.

If you happen to be in the Edwardsville area and have used sporting goods or exercise equipment that you don't want or need, consider taking it in to Play It Again Sports and trading it in.

When you take items to a Play It Again store a certified buyer will evaluate your goods and make you an offer. If you choose to accept their offer, they will pay you on the spot or you can trade your old items in for something else in the store.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# business# economy# money# shopping# grand opening

Comments / 7

Published by

Follow for local business news, grand openings & events. Send inquiries, info, or feedback to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

Pennsylvania State
67K followers

More from Kristen Walters

Grand Rapids, MI

Popular retail store closing another location in Michigan

A major retail store chain that has grown in popularity through the years recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Michigan store locations this week. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
5 comments
Pueblo, CO

Well-known store chain unexpectedly closing another location in Colorado

A major retail chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Colorado. However, unlike recent store closures by the company, news of this store's impending closure was unexpected.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois

A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.

Read full story
20 comments
Lutz, FL

Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week

A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.

Read full story
5 comments
Michigan State

Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Michigan

A popular and fast-growing grocery store chain is opening another new supermarket location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the major discount grocer Aldi will be holding the grand opening for its newest Michigan grocery store location in Shelby Township, according to the company's website.

Read full story
Woodstock, GA

New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand opening

A new restaurant recently opened in Georgia, attracting the attention of the world record-holding competitive eater Joey Chestnut, who will be performing at the grand opening event this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowd

A highly-anticipated restaurant recently opened in Kentucky, attracting a crowd for the grand opening with some local patrons waiting overnight to be one of the first customers in the door. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
11 comments
New Orleans, LA

Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week

A growing fresh food market will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Louisiana next week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Louisiana location in New Orleans, according to an event posting on its Facebook page.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Cloud, MN

Highly-rated retail store opens in Minnesota

A highly-rated local retail store recently opened in Minnesota and will be celebrating its grand opening event this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Miley's Menswear will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Minnesota clothing store on West Saint Germain Street in Saint Cloud, according to an event post on its Facebook page.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Maryland

A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.

Read full story
6 comments
Salem, NH

Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire

A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Hartford City, IN

Rapidly-expanding discount store chain opens another new location in Indiana

A major discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more. The popular discount store Dollar Tree recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Indiana store location in Hartford City, according to local reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Covington, LA

Popular discount grocery chain opens another new store in Louisiana

A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the international discount grocery store chain Aldi held the grand opening event for its newest Louisiana supermarket location in Covington, according to the company's website.

Read full story
8 comments
Lake Orion, MI

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.

Read full story
14 comments
Charlotte, NC

Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina

A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.

Read full story
11 comments
Glastonbury, CT

Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in Connecticut

A popular national grocery store chain is opening another new location in Connecticut early next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the beloved grocery store chain Trader Joe's will be opening its newest Connecticut store location in Glastonbury, according to the company's website.

Read full story
5 comments
North Liberty, IA

Highly-rated grocery store opens in Iowa

A new local grocery store recently opened in Iowa and shoppers are giving it great reviews so far. Read on to learn more. The El Azul Mexican Market recently opened at 415 Community Drive in North Liberty. The new store features freshly baked goods, hot foods, and other Latin American grocery items that are difficult to find in more conventional supermarkets, according to this local source.

Read full story
Mount Pleasant, SC

Leading store chain opening new location in South Carolina

A leading retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 17, 2023, REI will be opening its newest South Carolina store location in Mount Pleasant, according to the company's website.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Dallas

A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Dallas. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the popular national restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened a new location at 1401 Elm Street in Dallas.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy