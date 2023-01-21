Highly-rated grocery store opens in Iowa

A new local grocery store recently opened in Iowa and shoppers are giving it great reviews so far. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Rawson-Harris on Unsplash

The El Azul Mexican Market recently opened at 415 Community Drive in North Liberty. The new store features freshly baked goods, hot foods, and other Latin American grocery items that are difficult to find in more conventional supermarkets, according to this local source.

So far, feedback from local shoppers has been overwhelmingly positive. For example, this is what one local customer named James had to say about the new El Azul Mexican Market in North Liberty in a recent Google review:

Clean, well organized store with baked goods, a hot counter, fresh salsa and pico as well as a good selection of groceries. Nice staff as well.

Another local shopper named Sharon had this to say in another recent Google review:

I saw there was a brand New Mexican grocery in North Liberty and stopped in to check it out. This is their third day of being open. They have a little bit or everything. Candy, cookies, can goods, sodas as well as a meat counter and fresh produce. The owner was busy making tamales so I ordered a dozen. They had pork ones and a cheese and pepper one. I got both and they were very yummy. I’m so glad to see them and I wish them the very best! I will be going back.

So if you happen to be in the North Liberty area, consider stopping by the new El Azul Mexican Market on Community Drive the next time you need to stock up on food items.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.