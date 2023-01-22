Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state

A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images Pro/Canva Pro license

On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.

The new HopCat restaurant will be located at 430 S. Main Street in Royal Oak near the Jolly Pumpkin Restaurant and Taphouse, and Atomic Coffee.

While this new HopCat location will be open to the public on February 6th, their official grand opening event is not until Saturday, February 11th. During the grand opening, HopCat will be offering giveaways and other "surprises," according to this local source.

HopCat is a growing Michigan-based restaurant chain with locations in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Detroit, East Lansing, Holland, And Kalamazoo. They also have locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

HopCat offers a wide selection of beers, as well as mouth-watering burgers, sandwiches, salads, sharable starters, and desserts. They are well known for their "Loaded Cosmik Fries," which include hickory-smoked bacon, onion, jalapenos, and warm cheese sauce.

The restaurant also offers vegan options like "Vegan Chorizo Tacos" and the "Crunchy Bubba Bowl," so there is literally something for everyone.

You can view the menu for the new Royal Oak location here on their website.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.