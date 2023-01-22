New clothing store opening in Louisiana

A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.

Photo by nelsonarts/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.

The grand opening event is scheduled to start at 10 am with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 pm. During the event, the boutique will have discounts, giveaways, and drinks. The grand opening event will conclude at 4 pm.

The new Josie Dylynn Boutique is located at 4647 Highway 1 in Raceland near the United Community Bank and Superior Custom Golf Carts.

Josie Dylynn Boutique offers a wide selection of unique and trendy women's clothing, shoes, accessories, home goods, and gifts. Customers can get creative with their wardrobe choices and create unique styles that are custom to them.

Shopping at local clothing boutiques gives people a chance to find unique apparel that often cannot be found by shopping at larger chain stores. So if you happen to be in the Raceland area, consider stopping by the new Josie Dylynn Boutique for their grand opening celebration this weekend or stop in the next time you want to update your wardrobe.

