Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations

A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled.

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.

The shuttered Primanti Brothers restaurants were located in Taylor and Novi.

The popular regional restaurant chain, which has more than 38 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, provided no warning or explanation for the closure of its two Michigan locations, according to this local report.

Additionally, the two Michigan locations have already been removed from the restaurant's location directory.

Primanti Brothers is a famous restaurant chain that was founded in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1933. The chain is known for its unique sandwiches and appetizers. Their signature sandwich is loaded with meat and topped with house-made coleslaw, fresh-cut French fries, tomatoes, and provolone cheese and piled onto thick cuts of Italian white bread.

The closing of these two Primanti Brothers restaurants in Michigan will surely be a major disappointment to the state's food lovers. Their sandwiches have been staples in these locations for years, providing a unique style of comfort food that customers could not get anywhere else.

Not only did the restaurants provide delicious food, but they also created jobs and community engagement through their presence. This news will likely be disappointing to many Michiganders who fondly remember visiting their local Primanti Brothers restaurant.

