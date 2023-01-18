Major retail store chain closing another location in Oklahoma

A major retail store recently announced that they will be closing another one of their store locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by fstop123/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the national retailer Kirkland's Home will be closing one of its Oklahoma stores in Lawton, according to local reports.

Kirkland's Home is a major chain of home decor stores that specializes in furniture, accessories, and gifts.

The affected Kirkland's store is located at 1920 NW 82nd Street in Lawton near T.J. Maxx, Five Below, and Target.

The specific reason for the closure was not disclosed by the local source that confirmed that the store is closing later this month. However, the closing of this Kirkland's store location in Lawton may have a profound impact on the local community.

For example, after the store's closure, local shoppers will be left with fewer options, and there will be a vacancy to fill in the shopping center. This could mean more time spent commuting and less money saved by shopping closer to home.

Furthermore, the loss of this store also means the potential elimination of jobs for local employees, further destabilizing the area’s economy.

There is no doubt that the closure of this Kirkland's store location removes an important retail fixture from the community and may have a lasting impact for some time.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.