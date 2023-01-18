Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio

A fast-growing local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more.

Photo by margouillatphotos/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the growing local restaurant chain El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.

The new El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina is located at 7712 Hoke Road in Englewood near Subway, Cambella Nail Spa, and the Spectrum Store.

The grand opening event kicked off at 11 am on Wednesday, and the restaurant is offering a 25% discount on January 18-19, according to its post on Facebook.

El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina serves authentic Mexican cuisine, including tacos, nachos, dips, tamales, taquitos, chimichangas, quesadillas, fajitas, burritos, and more. They also have a nice selection of domestic and Mexican beer, margaritas, wine, and specialty drinks.

For dessert, consider trying the Chimi Cheesecake, Fried Ice Cream, Sopapilla, Flan, or Churros.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina has more than 18 restaurant locations throughout Ohio, including several in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas.

The new Englewood location of open Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm and 11 am to 11 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.