Flavorful local restaurant just opened in Pennsylvania

A unique new restaurant recently opened in Pennsylvania, and local patrons are already giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash

On Friday, January 13, 2023, Nkasso, a new restaurant serving authentic African dishes, celebrated its grand opening in Allentown, according to an event post on Facebook.

The new Nkasso restaurant is located at 44 N. Eight Street in Allentown near the PPL Center and Affordable Solar.

Nkasso serves authentic West African dishes like Yassa with rice, fried yams, beef with jollof rice, African chicken wings, shawarma, samosas, and more. They also offer delicious crepes for dessert. You can see their full menu here on their website.

So far, feedback from local customers has been overwhelmingly positive. For example, this is what one local patron named Rachel had to say about the new Nkasso restaurant in Allentown in a recent Google review:

Such a wonderful new spot in Allentown!! Delicious and unique foods at affordable prices! Great atmosphere and the owner was so kind!! The kinkeliba and the baobab are SO yummy!!!

So if you happen to be in the Allentown area, consider stopping by the new Nkasso restaurant on N. 8th Street the next time you're in the mood for delicious authentic African cuisine. If you don't feel like dining out, you can also order online.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.