Innovative restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona

On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop opened its newest Arizona eatery location in Scottsdale, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.

The new Mr. Pickly Sandwich Shop is located at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale near Safeway, Starbucks, and Harkins Theatre.

So far, feedback from local customers has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local patron named Karen had to say about the new Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop in Scottsdale in a recent Google review:

Location @ Scottsdale Rd. and Shea is absolutely wonderful with a fantastic very helpful and friendly staff! The Dutch Crunch bread is delicious and everything is very fresh and very tasty! Highly reccommend! It was difficult to make a sandwich choice because they all looked great, but finally made a decision and it was the best! The Mr. Pickle Sandwich was scrumptous!

You can view their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Scottsdale area, consider stopping by the new Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop on Scottsdale Road the next time you're in the mood for a fresh and tasty sandwich.

